4 Your Information: Beer & alcohol curbside, delivery rules

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic caused many changes to the service industry in Oklahoma, including liquor stores.

Senate Bill 1928 made curbside sale and delivery of alcohol legal in Oklahoma.

Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance, spoke with KFOR Wednesday about the recent changes to alcohol sales.

Watch the above video for Barnes' information about how alcohol is sold in Oklahoma during the pandemic.

