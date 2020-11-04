4 Your Information: Can a storm-damaged tree be saved?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans are wondering if their damaged trees are salvageable following a devastating ice storm last week.

The ice storm wreaked havoc across Oklahoma, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and badly damaging scores of trees.

Many of those trees can be saved.

Urban Forestry Coordinator Mark Bays advises Oklahomans to not make the mistake of chopping down healthy trees.

Bays joined KFOR via Zoom on Tuesday to provide viewers information on saving damaged trees.

Watch the above video for Bays’ insight on this important matter.

Go to www.forestry.ok.gov  and  https://forestry.ok.gov/storm-damage-trees for information on saving damaged trees and finding replacement trees.

