4 Your Information: Dietitian encourages focusing on good health, not number on scale

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Last year was stressful in many ways, and all that 2020 stress brought on plenty of stress-eating, which, of course, amounted to weight gain for people across Oklahoma.

Now, with the start of 2021, people are trying to figure out how to shed stress from 2020 and the pounds that came with it.

Diana Rice, a dietitian, said the key is focusing on being healthy, not chasing a number on the scale.

Rice joined KFOR via Skype on Tuesday to provide helpful tips on how to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Watch the above video for Rice’s insight.

Rice has a website and blog called ‘The Baby Steps Dietitian.’ You can learn more about her nutrition practice at www.dianakrice.com.