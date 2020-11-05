4 Your Information: How Oklahoma City is handling ice storm debris

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Last week’s ferocious ice storm brought down scores of trees and tree limbs across the state, including many across Oklahoma City.

Several metro residents still have giant piles of limbs stacked along the curb of their home, waiting for city workers to clear them away.

So what course of action is OKC city officials planning for clearing the debris?

Jennifer McClintock with the Oklahoma City Utilities Department joined KFOR via Zoom on Wednesday to discuss what the city has planned for removing tree debris.

Watch the above video to hear McClintock discuss those plans.

For more information on debris removal and other issues in Oklahoma City, go to okc.gov/ice.

