4 Your Information: Ideas for safe family fun on Labor Day Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Labor Day Weekend is upon us and many metro residents are probably wondering what kind of safe activities are out there for them and their families to enjoy.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there are fun yet safe times to be had out of the house in the metro area this Labor Day Weekend.

KFOR spoke with Erin Page from ‘Metro Family Magazine’ about the fascinating and fun things families and local residents can enjoy this weekend.

Watch the above video for Erin’s recommendations.

Oklahoma City does have mask mandate in effect for public places, and local officials ask that community members prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask or face covering when in public.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is also urging Oklahomans to wear a face mask when out and about.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the following information about how to wear a mask and why it’s important to wear a mask when in public:

You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

The mask is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.

Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Masks should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The mask is not a substitute for social distancing.

