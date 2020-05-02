4 Your Information: Italian Pasta Salad is a perfect summer meal

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In search of a meal that’s tasty, hits the spot and perfect for the upcoming summer season? An Oklahoma chef has the perfect dish for you.

Made in Oklahoma Coalition’s David Brooks brought KFOR into his kitchen Friday via Skype.

While social distancing, David showed KFOR viewers how to cook up Italian Pasta Salad, which you can see in the above video.

Here’s David’s recipe for the tasty summer treat:

1 pack Della Terra Fusilli Pasta
2 c Scissortail Salad Mix
1 c diced sundried tomatoes
½ c kalamata olives
2 tbsp Scissortail thyme
1 c Diane’s Italian Dressing
¼ c – ½ c chickpeas (optional)
JM Mushrooms (optional)

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter