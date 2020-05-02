4 Your Information: Italian Pasta Salad is a perfect summer meal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In search of a meal that’s tasty, hits the spot and perfect for the upcoming summer season? An Oklahoma chef has the perfect dish for you.

Made in Oklahoma Coalition’s David Brooks brought KFOR into his kitchen Friday via Skype.

While social distancing, David showed KFOR viewers how to cook up Italian Pasta Salad, which you can see in the above video.

Here’s David’s recipe for the tasty summer treat:

1 pack Della Terra Fusilli Pasta

2 c Scissortail Salad Mix

1 c diced sundried tomatoes

½ c kalamata olives

2 tbsp Scissortail thyme

1 c Diane’s Italian Dressing

¼ c – ½ c chickpeas (optional)

JM Mushrooms (optional)