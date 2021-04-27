4 Your Information: Parkinson’s Foundation director speaks with KFOR about patient options, treatment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tens of thousands of people across the United States struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and it is estimated that around 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with the disease each year.

Parkinson’s, a degenerative disease, is a brain disorder that can respond to treatment, but does not yet have a cure.

Bruce McIntyre, executive director of the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma, spoke with KFOR on Monday about Parkinson’s symptoms, the type of doctor a patient should see for testing and diagnosis and treatments and programs.

Watch the above video for McIntyre’s insight into Parkinson’s in Oklahoma.

Go to parkinsonoklahoma.com for information on Parkinson’s and available resources for Oklahomans struggling with it.

