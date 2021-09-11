4 Your Information: Strategies for prepping healthy family meals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The start of the new school years means many Oklahomans have to make adjustments, including coming up with a more reliable schedule to feed their family.

Meal planning is a good idea, but how do you get started?

Nutrition coach Laryssa Lalli stopped by KFOR News on Friday to share tips on meal planning 101.

Watch the above video for Laryssa’s helpful advice.

Laryssa’s business, Real Meals Kitchens, offers meals to go.

You can pick up meals at their Edmond location or order online at RealMealsKitchen.com.