4 Your Information: Strategies for prepping healthy family meals

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The start of the new school years means many Oklahomans have to make adjustments, including coming up with a more reliable schedule to feed their family.

Meal planning is a good idea, but how do you get started?

Nutrition coach Laryssa Lalli stopped by KFOR News on Friday to share tips on meal planning 101.

Watch the above video for Laryssa’s helpful advice.

Laryssa’s business, Real Meals Kitchens, offers meals to go.

You can pick up meals at their Edmond location or order online at RealMealsKitchen.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter