4 Your Information: Tips for eating healthy in 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New Year’s Day is upon us, and for many Oklahomans, 2021 means a new start and big lifestyle changes.

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, resolving to eat healthier is one of the most popular.

However, less than 10 percent of people who resolve to eat healthy actually succeed in doing so.

On Wednesday, KFOR was joined by Meghan Van Camp, who has nearly two decades of experience as a registered dietitian.

Meghan spoke with us via Zoom to share tips on how to eat healthy in 2021.

Watch the above video for Meghan’s insight on how to turn a diet-centric New Year’s resolution into a healthy lifestyle.

For more information about Meghan’s dietician services, as well as other health tips, visit OKCDietitian.com or www.facebook.com/OKCDietitian.