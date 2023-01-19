CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says approximately 40 kilos of cocaine was discovered during a routine traffic stop Tuesday evening.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2012 GMC SUV with a New Jersey license plate for a traffic violation along I-40 and Radio Road around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

Image courtesy Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy learned the vehicle did not belong to the driver and became suspicious of the driver’s story about his travel between Las Vegas, Nevada and New Jersey.

The driver gave authorities permission to search the vehicle.

A drug detector dog was called to the scene and the canine gave a positive alert for narcotics.

During the search of the vehicle, investigators discovered an ‘altered and modified hidden compartment’.

The deputy was able to jump the compartment’s wiring open, and inside, deputies discovered approximately 40 kilos of cocaine – an estimated street value of over half a million dollars.

Images courtesy Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m extremely pleased with the performance of my deputies during this stop which resulted in a very significant drug bust,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

The driver, identified as Terrell Walker, 42 of Las Vegas, Nevada, was placed under arrest and taken to the Canadian County Jail where he was booked on Aggravated Drug Trafficking (Cocaine).

Terrell Walker. Image courtesy Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

Walker remains in custody with a bond of $50,000.