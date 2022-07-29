OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department kicked off its first day of academy class.

Forty recruits, 33 men and seven women, attended the first day of class on Friday morning.

“We give them a rulebook about three months in advance on what they should expect on day one,” said Lt. Tommy Joyce, with Oklahoma City Police Department.

For the next six months, recruits will take part in hardcore training. The recruits are hoping to make it to graduation day in January of 2023.

“We’ll lose about 20% throughout the process,” said Lt. Joyce.

The department held its “summer hiring event” last weekend for those interested in joining the force.

Those who came out experienced real-life training scenarios, including an obstacle course.

“We’re excited about the applicants coming out, and we’re hoping to get plenty of applications out of this,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with Oklahoma City Police Department.

Right now, more than 150 positions are open.

The recruits hope to fill those vacancies, but that’s only if they can survive the academy.

“Integrity, hard work, and discipline, that’s what we’re looking for,” said Lt. Joyce.

The starting salary for those in the academy is around $50,000.

Plus, there is a $5,500 signing bonus.

To learn how to apply, you can visit the police department’s website.