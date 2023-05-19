OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says they still have around 100 dogs who are available since before the shelter closed.
On Thursday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 68 animals and recorded 16 adoptions.
“We are approaching 400 dogs in our shelter with a capacity for 300. We desperately need a good weekend of adoptions,” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare posted on Facebook.
Over the span of two days, the shelter says it recorded taking in 269 animals.
Organizers say all dog adoption fees are waived.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 SE 29th St. in Oklahoma City.