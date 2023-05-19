OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says they still have around 100 dogs who are available since before the shelter closed.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 68 animals and recorded 16 adoptions.

  • Aelin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Athena Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cairn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Celia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cleo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Connall Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dom Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dorian Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Strummer Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rowan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Quila Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pierre Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Leo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Harold Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Falkan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Elgan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dyna Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
“We are approaching 400 dogs in our shelter with a capacity for 300. We desperately need a good weekend of adoptions,” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare posted on Facebook.

Over the span of two days, the shelter says it recorded taking in 269 animals.

Organizers say all dog adoption fees are waived.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 SE 29th St. in Oklahoma City.