400 Oklahoma National Guardsmen head to Washington, D.C. for inauguration

OKLAHOMA CITY — 400 Oklahoma National Guard soldiers and airmen are in Washington, D.C. to assist with the 59th presidential inauguration.

On Sunday, 400 Oklahoma National Guardsmen departed from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base to our nation’s capital.

The Oklahoma Guardsmen will be joining National Guard soldiers and airmen from 43 states to augment the District of Columbia National Guard.

Officials say they will assist law enforcement with traffic control in and around the Capitol, National Mall, and White House; as well as communications, logistical, crowd management, and medical support.

“When people see the National Guard, they know we are there to help,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “The men and women of the Oklahoma National Guard who will be supporting the inauguration are the same Guardsmen who have been there time and time again for Oklahoma communities.”

National Guard involvement in presidential inaugurations dates back to April 30, 1789, when members of local militias, the pre-cursors to the modern National Guard, accompanied the U.S. Army and Revolutionary War veterans in escorting George Washington to New York City; the seat of government for his inauguration ceremony.

“The National Guard has a long and proud history of inauguration support. The forefathers of today’s National Guard were present for the inauguration of George Washington, and we have been part of every inauguration since,” said Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau. “We stand ready to support this national event with our interagency partners.”

The Oklahoma crew will be in D.C. for seven to ten days.