42 cadets to graduate Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is gaining 42 new cadets who are graduating from the 67th Academy on Friday.

The academy started with 65 potential cadets on July 28.

They underwent 18 weeks of intense training on traffic and criminal law, arrest procedures, accident reconstruction, first aid, and Spanish.

They also received training in use of force, communication skills and de-escalation tactics, firearms, driving, criminal interdiction, and physical fitness.

“We are extremely proud of these forty-two cadets graduating from our Academy,” said Chief of the Patrol Patrick F. Mays. “After graduation, they enter their field training and will be dispersed throughout the state, ready to serve and protect our citizens.”

Officials say there are three legacies graduating from the academy who all have fathers who are retired troopers.

Following Friday’s graduation ceremony, cadets will enter the ‘break-in’ phase of their training. They will ride with another trooper for 13 weeks before going out on their own.