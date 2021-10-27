42-year-old suspect arrested in string of mail thefts and vehicle break-ins in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A 42-year-old suspect is behind bars Wednesday in connection to a string of mail thefts and vehicle break-ins throughout central Norman.

Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department said when they arrested Adeshola Pedro, he had hundreds of stolen items in his backpack. Surveillance footage is what led to police identifying him and linking him to multiple incidents.

“He was carrying the backpack he had been seen carrying in a number of other surveillance videos,” Jensen said.

Adeshola Pedro

Jensen said they were able to link Pedro to numerous locations in reference to the thefts. She said he also hit one apartment multiple times. From apartment complex mailrooms and residential mailboxes, Pedro allegedly grabbed things like mail, credit cards, gift cards and personal documents.

“So, absolutely things that people would not want stolen out of their mail,” Jensen said.

“It’s very frustrating because that’s people’s money,” said Jennifer Warlick, an apartment employee in the area where Pedro allegedly committed the crimes, who claims their apartments’ mailboxes were broken into in early August.

According to police, 128 pieces of property were in his backpack. That includes the aforementioned items and drug paraphernalia.

“A majority of that being mail that had been stolen form mailboxes, from apartment mailrooms and from possibly vehicle break in’s,” Jensen said.

“Everything was stolen,” Warlick said.

According to Warlick, she and others were also victims of a similar incident in early August at the apartment where she works. She claims someone hit their apartment mailboxes twice in one week. A postal worker notified the management about 100 mailboxes being broken into.

“We got broken into and I was just like, ‘Huh?’” Warlick said. “And he’s like, ‘Everything is gone.’”

Rent money, among other things, was taken.

“And then that was all their mail stolen, so, other people get checks in the mail like their social security checks and stuff,” Warlick said.

So far, police have not connected Pedro to this incident. The investigation is still underway as to what stuff Pedro took, who he took it from and where he took it from.

“Have you ever dealt with anything like this before?” KFOR asked.

“No. So, it’s kind of crazy,” Warlick said.

Warlick said they were able to work with their residents after the rent money was stolen. They even bought a camera and brighter lights to put near the mailboxes. Meanwhile, Norman police said they are also working to identify what and whose stuff was stolen so that they might be able to get it back to them.