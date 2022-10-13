FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday.

Dean said street value is $43,238,000.

“The low amount on the marijuana is $32,428,500,” Dean said.

“If these plants had made it to New York or the east coast, the street value perhaps could have doubled,” said Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman.

Arrested were:

JESUS MISAEL CARBAJAL-NARANJO, 21, of Thousand Palms, Calif.

LEONEL SANTIAGO-HERNANDEZ, 44, of Fairland

ALFREDO MARTINEZ LEON, 34, of Fairland

GABINO CABRERA MARTINEZ, 28, of Fairland

MISAEL DIAZ NUNEZ, 33, of Fairland

HECTOR LEON CARBJAL, 31, of Fairland

The six men are being held in the Ottawa County jail on complaints of unlawful cultivation of marijuana, trafficking marijuana and possession of firearm in the commission of a felony.

Carbajal, Nunez, Hernandez and Leon also have immigration holds, Dean said.

Over the past two weeks, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has served several search warrants at nearly a dozen marijuana farms across Oklahoma including Wednesday’s 17,600 pounds of illegal marijuana in Fairland.

“As these investigations continue across Oklahoma, we plan to focus on criminal growers and business owners, as well as the entities that helped facilitate the fraudulent documentation allowing these criminal organizations to get an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana license, Woodward said.

A total of 79,157 illegally cultivated plants were seized, along with 3,139 pounds of processed marijuana and 16 firearms statewide, he said.