44th Annual Watonga Cheese Festival taking over local community

WATONGA, Okla. (KFOR) – If you love everything cheese, you will not want to miss a fun festival coming to Watonga this weekend.

The 44th Annual Watonga Cheese Festival will be honoring the return of the festival following the pandemic, and the grand opening of the Lucky Star Casino Hotel and Convention Center.

Guests will be able to head to Watonga to celebrate the festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The festival will be centered on Main Street, old City Hall, and the First Baptist Church.

During the event, guests can visit with more than 50 vendors across the area in the historic armory, Main Street, and Oasis Church.

If you are hungry, there will be food trucks, Indian tacos, and a wine and beer tent.

Organizers say there will also be cheese tasting, a cheese food contest, and cheese booths.

The festival is free and open to the public.