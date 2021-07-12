45-year-old pedestrian killed in Harper County crash

HARPER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Harper County.

Around 11:40 p.m. on July 7, troopers were called to a crash along Jane Jayroe Blvd. in Laverne.

Investigators say 45-year-old Donald Joe Lovell walked onto Jane Jayroe Blvd. and was hit by a 2008 GMC pickup truck.

The truck then hit a 1989 Chevy pickup truck.

Officials say Lovell was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.