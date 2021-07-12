45-year-old pedestrian killed in Harper County crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARPER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Harper County.

Around 11:40 p.m. on July 7, troopers were called to a crash along Jane Jayroe Blvd. in Laverne.

Investigators say 45-year-old Donald Joe Lovell walked onto Jane Jayroe Blvd. and was hit by a 2008 GMC pickup truck.

The truck then hit a 1989 Chevy pickup truck.

Officials say Lovell was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report