45th Division Museum Memorial Day ceremony canceled

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma National Guard, along with the 45th Infantry Division Museum, have canceled their annual Memorial Day ceremony for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson says the decision was not easy.

“As much as I look forward to this event annually, the health of our Veterans and the public is more important than a ceremony. A significant percentage of our traditional audience is comprised of an at risk population due to their age. Their health and the unnecessary spread of COVID19 is my principal concern.” said Thompson.

The Oklahoma National Guard will honor America’s fallen Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines via their social media channels to include:

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/oklahomanationalguard/;

Twitter-http://twitter.com/oklanatlguard;

Instagram-https:// www.instagram.com/oklahomanationalguard;

YouTube-http://www.youtube.com/OklaNationalGuard; and

Flickr-https://www.flickr.com/photos/oklanationalguard/