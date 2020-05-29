45th Infantry Division Museum reopens to the public

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a two-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 45th Infantry Division Museum is once again open to the public.

The 45th Infantry Division Museum is the nation’s largest state operated military history museum depicting the military history of Oklahoma, the 45th Infantry Division and the Oklahoma Air and Army National Guard.

With displays from 1541 through the Global War on Terror, the museum includes the country’s third largest collection of historic U.S. military firearms and the world’s largest collection of items once owned by Adolf Hitler.

“The decision to reopen was based on state COVID-19 reopening guidelines, and we are excited to share the history of the 45th Infantry Division and the Oklahoma National Guard once again,” said, Executive Director, Denise Neil.

The museum is currently featuring a temporary exhibit called, “Treasures from the Collection,” which highlights objects that are rarely on public display. Although interesting, these artifacts do not easily fit into the museum’s storyline, but this exhibit provides an opportunity to showcase some unique items including trench art, battlefield souvenirs, paintings and unique uniforms. The Treasures from the Collection exhibit will run through December 31, 2020.

Currently, the museum’s hours of operation are Tuesday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.; and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Social distancing guidelines are in place, and masks are encouraged but not required.

The museum’s grounds are open until 5:00 p.m.