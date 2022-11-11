OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 45th Infantry Museum hosted its annual Veteran’s Day ceremony Friday morning to honor our servicemen and women.

“It means a time in today’s world to step back, slow down, and appreciate what we have,” said 30-year Army veteran Paul Harris. “It’s a time for those of us who served to remember those that we lost and to honor those that are still here.”

Harris couldn’t hold back tears when describing what Veterans Day means to him.

“It’s a privilege to serve in the United States Army and to serve the United States,” Harris said.

The public, along with current and former military, braved cold temperatures to honor our servicemen and women at the 45th Infantry Museum’s annual Veteran’s Day ceremony. The ceremony included a military band, the playing of TAPS, and a keynote speaker.

“Less than 1 percent of the US population choose to serve in the military,” said keynote speaker Brig. Gen. Rick L. Mutchler. “There are more than 18 million citizens that share the title as veterans and have earned this title by selfless service. There are more than 250,000 veterans in the great state of Oklahoma.”

Mutchler is an advisor to the adjutant general for Oklahoma. He’s also responsible for combat readiness and operational effectiveness.

“The men and women of the United States that choose to serve in its military ranks do so because they believe in something bigger than themselves,” Mutchler said. “They are true and absolute patriots.”

Mutchler and fellow service member Harris joined together among several others to honor and even celebrate those who gave everything.

“To be able to be here and spend time with my friends and my family and my fellow service members, it really reaffirms what the United States of America is all about,” Harris said.

