OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In celebration of Hispanic History month, Clips ‘n Hips in partnership with Scissortail Park have announced the 4th annual Hispanic Fiesta Celebration on October 7.

The Hispanic Fiesta celebration attendees can expect highlights of Oklahoma’s multiculturalism

in preserving Spanish-speaking identity, roots, folklore, and the joy of Hispanic cultural influences.

Detail of the event are as follows:

Hispanic Fiesta

Date: October 7th, 2023

Time: 4 – 10 p.m.

The event set within the heart of Hispanic Heritage month has confirmed the participation of 15 different Hispanic countries, that includes free family-friendly fun, and open to the public.

Don’t miss Oklahoma City’s big Hispanic Fiesta Celebration showcasing more than 15 Latin American countries, their culture, art, music, and folklore together in one place completely free

to the public.