4th COVID-19 vaccine offered to some immunocompromised Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says it is preparing to provide an additional booster dose to immunocompromised individuals.

While the current vaccines and boosters may be enough to protect most Americans from severe illness for the rest of the winter, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending a fourth dose sooner for those with a compromised immune system.

The CDC says it considers a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as part of the primary immunization schedule for the immunocompromised, adding that a fourth shot for those Americans would act as a booster dose.

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Now, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says that it is prepared to offer a fourth vaccine to immunocompromised Oklahomans.

In a tweet published on Friday, OSDH said immunocompromised individuals who received their third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in August can now schedule an appointment for a fourth dose.

To scheduled an appointment for a booster dose, visit the health department’s website.

FILE: COVID-19 vaccine (Photos by Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images)

The Israeli government is already offering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to health care workers and individuals 60 years old and older in an effort to bolster protection amid the omicron wave of the pandemic.

Preliminary results published showed that a second booster dose saw a “five-fold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person,” according to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

In December, Pfizer officials announced that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may be needed as the omicron variant surges.

Earlier this month, Moderna officials agreed, saying people may need a fourth shot by the fall of 2022.