NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A large storm of weather fans and Oklahomans curious about meteorology converged on the National Weather Center in Norman for the National Weather Festival.

This exciting event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, but returned Saturday with a bang and an enthusiastic crowd.

“Its an awesome opportunity for people to learn about the weather. You get to meet the local media, meet partners such as emergency managers and strictly be immersed in the weather community,” said Vivek Mahale, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The 4Warn Storm Team, including Mike Morgan along with the KFOR storm chasers, were there to greet visitors and sign autographs.

Noble McIntyre Law Chopper 4 and Interceptor 4 were popular attractions as families flocked to learn more about them and how they’re used in severe weather coverage.

