OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mike Morgan and the 4Warn Storm Team plan to bring their expertise to the Severe Weather Awareness Expo.

Hosted by Penn Square Mall, the interactive and informational event offers valuable advice to Oklahoma City residents when it comes to preparing their homes, families and pets for severe weather.

The free event is Saturday, March 4 from noon – 3 p.m. at the Penn Square Mall Center Court at 1901 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City, OK 73118.

According to the Mall, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from chief meteorologists and storm chasers such as Mike Morgan and the 4Warn Team as well as other industry professionals.

Penn Square Mall added that there will also be free-of-cost kids activities hosted by Science Museum Oklahoma and the opportunity to to visit with a “special guest.”

There will be photo opportunities with the 4Warn Storm Team, 4Warn Interceptor and McIntyre Law Chopper 4 at the expo as well as complimentary food and beverage samples provided by some of Penn Square’s dining tenants.

For more information, visit Penn Square Mall’s website.