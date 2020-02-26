4Warn Storm Team to participate in Severe Weather Awareness Expo

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A severe weather expo featuring the entire 4Warn Storm Team will be held at Penn Square Mall next Saturday.

The National Weather Service, National Weather Center and Penn Square Mall are hosting the Severe Weather Awareness Expo from 12-4 p.m. March 7 in the mall’s Center Court.

The entire 4Warn Storm Team will share their weather expertise during the expo. Chopper 4 and other 4Warn storm chasing-vehicles and equipment will be on display in the mall’s south parking lot.

Industry professionals and disaster relief organizations will be at the expo to educate community members about weather safety and storm recovery.

The Science Museum of Oklahoma will also provide family activities, a photo booth and prize giveaways.