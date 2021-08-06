4warn weather lab: Rainbow candy experiment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s back-to-school time and meteorologists Emily Sutton and Damien Lodes are sharing fun experiments to get kids excited about SCIENCE!

RAINBOW CANDY EXPERIMENT

Ingredients:

  • White plate (not paper)
  • Colored Candy (M&Ms, Skittles, etc)
  • Warm Water
  • Optional: Stopwatch

Directions: 

This is an easy and fun experiment! 

  1. Place candies in a circle or square around a white plate. Kids can arrange the candies in any way that they’d like! 
  2. Pour warm water into the center of the candies.
  3. Have the kids use a stopwatch to see how long it takes for the colors to merge. 
  4. Try the experiment again with different candy arrangements and shapes!

Explanation: 

The candy has a hard shell comprised of sugar and food coloring. Warm water melts the sugar, which causes the food coloring to run. This teaches chemistry and color theory. You can ask the kids how different colors combine to create new colors!

