4Warn weather lab: Tea candle water vacuum experiment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s back-to-school time and meteorologists Emily Sutton and Damien Lodes are sharing fun experiments to get kids excited about SCIENCE!

Tea Candle Water Vacuum Experiment

Ingredients:

  • Tub of Water (baking pan works best)
  • Vase or Glass (try different shapes)
  • Water
  • Tea Candles
  • Matches
  • Food Coloring (optional)

Directions: 

This is an easy and fun experiment! 

  1. Fill the tub with water.
  2. Mix in the food coloring (optional).
  3. Place the candle in the water.
  4. Light the candle with a match.
  5. Place the vase or glass upside down over the candle, in the water.
  6. Watch as the water slowly fills the glass.

Explanation:

The candle warms the air inside the glass, causing higher pressure. After the candle goes out (due to the oxygen being used) the air begins to cool. This cooling air creates lower pressure, creating a vacuum. This causes the water to fill the glass until the pressure equalizes.

