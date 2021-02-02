5 children, one man dead after crime at Oklahoma home

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Muskogee say they are investigating a horrific crime.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers with the Muskogee Police Department were called to a home in the 900 block of Indiana following a shooting.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that multiple people had been shot.

When officers arrived at the home, they spotted a man holding a gun.

Authorities say an officer fired one round at the suspect, but missed. The suspect then led police on a short foot chase before he was taken into custody.

When police went inside the home, they were met with a grisly scene.

Investigators say one man and four small children were found dead in the home. A fifth child later died after being life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital.

Officials say one woman also was rushed to a Tulsa hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this point, no other details are being released.