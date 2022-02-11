OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new job, a national survey has revealed the top places to work in the Sooner State.

Recently, Forbes released its list of ‘America’s Best Large Employers’ for 2022.

The University of Oklahoma came in at No. 48 on the list, and was the top-ranked employer from the Sooner State.

“We are incredibly proud that OU has been recognized as a top 50 employer in America – a distinction that reinforces our efforts to foster an environment where everyone feels valued and welcomed and a part of our purpose of changing lives,” said OU President Joseph Harroz, Jr. “This achievement is a testament to the remarkable commitment and care of our faculty and staff, who work hard every day to make the University of Oklahoma such a special place.”

However, the university wasn’t the only Oklahoma company on the list.

QuikTrip came in at No. 188, followed by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts at No. 262 and Express Employment Professionals at No. 386.

Hobby Lobby also made the list at No. 411.

To compile the list, Forbes teamed up with Statista to conduct an independent survey. Participation in the survey was voluntary.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.