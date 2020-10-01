5 Oklahomans hospitalized with the flu this season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health experts across Oklahoma continue to monitor the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, doctors say they are also seeing the beginning of flu season.

Since Aug. 30, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say five patients have been hospitalized due to the flu.

Four of those hospitalizations have been patients who are at least 65-years-old. The other patient was a child under 5-years-old.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported.

Last flu season, 84 patients died from the flu and more than 3,400 Oklahomans were hospitalized with the virus.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.

Health experts are concerned about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming flu season, adding that both viruses can negatively affect the respiratory system.

Since March, 1,031 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19 and hundreds remain in the hospital with complications from the virus.

