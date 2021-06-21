5 people killed in crash in LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of five people in LeFlore County.

Around 11 a.m. on June 18, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 112 near Cameron in LeFlore County.

According to the accident report, a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading northbound on Hwy 112 when it suddenly went left of center, hitting a 2011 Chevy Traverse head-on.

The driver of the Jeep, 76-year-old Charles Drushal, and his two passengers, 53-year-old Jill Drushal and a 15-year-old girl, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Tragically, the 15-year-old driver of the Traverse and his passenger, 42-year-old Aaron Gamble, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the crash is still under investigation.

