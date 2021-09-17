5-year-old, 7-year-old boys and Joplin, Mo., man die in vehicle crash in Oklahoma

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two young children and a man from Joplin, Mo., all died in a crash near Miami, Okla., on Friday.

The five-year-old and seven-year-old boys and 29-year-old Terry Wilikins, all of Joplin, were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 2:11 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 10, approximately five miles east and two miles south of Miami in Ottawa County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The 23-year-old Joplin man who was driving the 1994 Honda Civic they were traveling in was transported to Cox Hospital in Springfield, Mo., where he is listed as stable with head and internal and external torso injuries, OHP officials said.

Officials did not provide information on how the crash occurred.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

