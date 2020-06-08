5-year-old drowns in pool at Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A 5-year-old drowned at an apartment pool in Tulsa over the weekend, police say.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the area of 78th and South Wheeling for reports of a drowning.

A neighbor told officials he walked outside of his apartment saw a child in the pool face down.

According to KJRH, the neighbor called 911 and then pulled the child out of the pool. A second child, 3 years old, was also near the pool.

CPR was performed by officers until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Police say it appears while the parents were sleeping, the two children sneaked out of an apartment and went to the pool.

“We’re into summer now. It’s hot outside. The kids are wanting to cool off. They’re wanting to swim and they’re drawn to water,” said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department. “So as a parent, as a community member, it’s very important that you’re observant, especially if you’re in an apartment complex because there’s lots of little children around.”