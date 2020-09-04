5-year-old Enid girl recovering after being mauled by dog

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A five-year-old girl from Enid is recovering after being attacked by a dog.

“It was the most terrifying moment of my life,” said her mother, Lisa Thompson.

Thompson’s little girl, Tabitha, had just gotten home from her first day of school when the two went over to a family friend’s house to dog-sit.

“We were just at a friend’s house letting a dog out,” she said.

The Thompsons were only in the house for minutes when, out of nowhere, the dog lunged straight for Tabitha’s face.

“It made my heart drop; it was really horrific,” said Thompson.

Tabitha’s cheek was instantly ripped open by the dog’s bite. Her mom immediately jumped into action.

“I grabbed a towel, we put her in the car and I booked butt to the emergency room. There was no stopping,” she said.

Tabitha’s injuries were too severe for the hospital in Enid to handle.

“They told me that they were going to MedFlight her to Oklahoma City. That was enough to go ahead and make me fly off the handle,” said Thompson.

Doctors at OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City immediately went to work reconstructing Tabitha’s face. The little girl’s strength was unmatched through surgery.

“She has been handling it like a superstar,” said her mom.

Tabitha has even been asking when she’ll get to go back to school.

“She wakes up from surgery and that was the first thing she asked for. She wanted to video chat with her class, so she got to video chat with her class,” said her mom.

Thompson says she’s now holding Tabitha more tightly than ever.

“I can’t ask for a better child. Her heart’s still huge. Her smile’s there, and her will to go on is forever there.”

Click here if you would like to help the family with medical expenses.

RECENT HEADLINES: