FORT COBB, Okla. (KFOR) – A five-year-old boy from Fort Cobb drowned in water near a play area Friday evening.

The child was pronounced dead at Carnegie Tri-County Municipal Hospital in Carnegie, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

He was with family at the Deer Run Splash Pad when he went off to an area bordered by water.

The family discovered he was missing at around 7:09 p.m. and searched for him. They found him in three-feet deep water.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the boy before an ambulance arrived. The ambulance transported him to the hospital.

The child did not have a flotation device when the drowning occurred.