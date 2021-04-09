5-year-old Oklahoma City child killed in accidental shooting, family speaks out

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of a five-year-old boy shot and killed in an accidental shooting is speaking out as Oklahoma City police release new details about the tragedy.

Trevion Cole

“It’s hard, because I never thought nothing like this would ever happen to him,” said April Blackbear, the child’s aunt. “Every time he seen me, it was the biggest smile. I know it’s going to be hard for their grandma.”

The tragedy struck Thursday afternoon at the home near Northeast 23rd and Martin Luther King Jr. drive.

Oklahoma City police said the victim, Trevion Cole, and another child found a gun inside the house. The family said the brother accidentally pulled the trigger.

“I guess they were playing. He accidentally shot his brother,” said Blackbear. “He has to live with this for the rest of his life.”

Police said the bullet struck Trevion in the stomach.

Oklahoma City police in a residential area where a 5-year-old child was accidentally shot. The child later died.

The family told KFOR the children’s older sister was at the home at the time, but in another room. Their mother is currently incarcerated.

“She didn’t get to go be with her baby. Like I said, she’s a single mom. She’s just doing what she can to take care of her kids,” said Blackbear.

Trevion was rushed to OU Medical Center, where police said he later died.

“Oh, it gives me chills just thinking about it,” said Tim Caldwell, one of the family’s neighbors. “It’s so sad. Poor kid.”

“I’m sorry for y’all’s loss,” said Charles Morrison, who lives nearby. “God [is] going to be with y’all.”

Law enforcement is working to prevent more tragedies like this.

“This plays out so many times,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “They’ll play with the gun, one accidentally shoots the other. That’s the exactly what happened.”

Free gun locks offered by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office said it’s now giving out free gunlocks to anyone that wants one at their location at 2101 NE 36th. KFOR was told they have hundreds available at the front desk.

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies listed at www.projectchildsafe.org/safety_kit_site/?safety_kit_state=oklahoma provide free gun locks that prevent accidental shootings from occurring.

Trevion’s family is now planning a funeral, a balloon release and help for the his mother.

“So, I’m just asking people, if they can help her in any kind of way. Anything would help her,” said Blackbear.