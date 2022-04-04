TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 5-year-old Oklahoma child is recovering after being shot in Tulsa.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on April 2, officers with the Tulsa Police Department received a 911 call about a child being shot near the 1300 block of E. 51st Place North.

Witnesses told investigators that a large group of people was outside when a white SUV drove through the intersection of N. Rockford Ave. and E. 51st Place North.

As the SUV passed by, someone inside the vehicle began firing numerous rounds toward the houses and the group.

Officials say a 5-year-old girl was hit by one of the bullets.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on the case, call Tulsa CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.