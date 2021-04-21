$5,000 cash reward offered following deadly shooting in Oklahoma community

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Lawton are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of two people wanted for a deadly shooting.

Around 12:15 a.m. on April 17, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to a report of gunshots being heard at the Garrett’s Landing Apartments, located in the 1300 block of S.W. 27th.

When police arrived, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

They also discovered a second victim, who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Now, officials with the Lawton Police Department say they are searching for two people who are wanted in connection with the crime.

Police are searching for 20-year-old Jakievion Johnson, who is wanted on a complaint of accessory to first-degree murder.

They are also looking for 36-year-old Frank Cooper III on complaints of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Officials say any tip received within the first 48 hours of the video being posted on the department’s Facebook page that leads to the arrest of the suspects will result in a $5,000 cash reward.