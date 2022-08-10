OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a cold case.

On Jan. 16, 2017, 21-year-old Ci’Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, who also went by Cici, was found dead in the middle of N.W. Paint Road in Cache.

Investigators say the young mother had been shot multiple times.

Bell-Deloney was last seen alive at the Walmart on Sheridan Rd. in Lawton at 5:45 a.m.

Authorities say she left Walmart with people she knew, but what happened after leaving the store is not known.

Now, the OSBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her murder.

If you have any information, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.