$5,000 reward offered for information related to Oklahoma woman’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect in the murder of an Oklahoma woman.

30-year-old Jennifer Jesse was found dead by Union City police officers on March 11, 2020.

Jennifer Jesse

A passerby called 911 after discovering her body on S.W. 44th near Gregory Rd.

Jesse was positively identified on March 13, 2020. The medical examiner determined she had been shot multiple times.

Several weeks later, the OSBI released photos of a man believed to have information regarding the investigation. The pictures were taken at the Braum’s located at 7025 S. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City around 9:13 p.m. on March 2.

Union City suspect

The race of the man in the photo is unknown. He is wearing distinctive shoes, which are light blue with bright pink shoelaces. He is believed to be wearing some kind of bandana or head covering. Agents still want to speak to this man.

If you have any information about Jesse’s murder, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or you can email tips@osbi.ok.gov.