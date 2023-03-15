OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As officials continue to investigate the drowning of four dogs at an Oklahoma park, a reward is now being offered in the case.

Oklahoma City police are investigating after multiple dogs were found drowned at Edwards Park.

“We were contacted by our friends at Animal Welfare about a case they are currently working, they’re asking for our help.” said Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Jennifer Wardlow. “It’s a terrible case where, we don’t know who obviously is doing this, but there have been dogs that have been drowned at Edwards Park.”

The first dog was found on Jan. 19.

Investigators say the dogs were found tied up and weighed down with items like cinder blocks or bricks.

“What they tell us is that these dogs have been tied up to either cinder block or a brick, something heavy, to weight the dogs down obviously so they can throw them in there and die.” said MSgt. Wardlow.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Now, PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the drownings.

PETA says that investigators believe the suspects threw the dogs off the pier at the park near N.E. 10th and I-35.

All four dogs appear to be pit bull mixes, ranging in age from 8 to 10-months-old to 4-years-old.

“These dogs must have been so scared and confused as water filled their lungs and their legs struggled against the heavy weights that were pulling them deeper and deeper,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “Someone must know something about them, so PETA is urging anyone with information to please come forward before others suffer the same horrifying death.”

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.