$5,000 reward offered in Union City homicide case

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are working to identify a murder suspect.

On March 11, a passerby called 911 after finding the body of 30-year-old Jennifer Jesse on S.W. 44th, near Gregory Rd.

Jennifer Jesse

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that she had been shot multiple times.

Later that month, the OSBI released photographs of a man who may have information on the crime.

The photos were taken at the Braum’s, located at 7025 S. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City, around 9:13 p.m. on March 2.

At this point, agents are still working to identify the man.

If you have any information on the case, you could be eligible for a $5,000 reward. You can call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.