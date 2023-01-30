OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The community responded in a big way following the tragic death of a young Oklahoma City police officer.

In September, dispatchers received a call about a head-on crash along I-44 and S.W. 29th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized one of the drivers involved was an Oklahoma City police officer.

“The officer was off-duty in a personal vehicle, just leaving work when the accident happened,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Meagan Burke. Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department identified the officer as 31-year-old Sgt. Meagan Burke.

Authorities say Burke was hit head-on when a driver heading the opposite direction swerved left, was propelled over the center guardrail, and hit Burke’s vehicle head-on.

Sgt. Burke had been a police officer in Oklahoma City since May of 2016.

Months after her death, members of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police continued to raise money for her family.

On Monday, members of the Oklahoma City Police Department Wellness Unit and Honor Guard presented $50,000 to Burke’s family.

“Due to the generosity of our members and others who contributed, we were able to play a small role in helping her family deal with this loss,” the FOP posted on Facebook.