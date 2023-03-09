STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering an award of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a gunman who robbed a Stillwater mail carrier last week.

“We’re hoping someone will recognize the vehicle or the suspect and point us in the right direction,” said Stillwater PD’s Lt. TJ Low.

Their department is looking for the driver of a white 2019 or newer Toyota Corolla who’s suspected of robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint at the Apex Apartments at 1822 N. Perkins Road on March 4 at about 2:15 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Stillwater Police Department

“The suspect entered the mail room, pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the mail carrier, and demanded his keys,” Low told KFOR.

He said the mail carrier gave up the keys to the mailboxes.

“The mail carrier just went through some training talking about the armed robberies lately to mail carriers across the nation demanding those keys,” Low continued.

Our sister station WTTV in Indianapolis reported last summer that they “obtained records showing hundreds of mail carriers have been attacked and robbed nationwide since 2020.” The records showed more than 7,000 reports of violent crime activity on mail carriers since 2020.

In Cushing, Oklahoma, police have recently submitted a prosecution affidavit to the Payne County District Attorney on an assault complaint.

Cushing PD said a man assaulted a female mail carrier on February 9 for allegedly taunting his dogs. The mailwoman claimed the man kicked her, caused her to fall, and then held her to the ground in anger.

Back in Stillwater, USPIS is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for tips that lead to the gunman’s arrest.

“It’s definitely a scary situation here,” Low emphasized.

The suspect is described as a black male aged 16 to early 20s, about 5’7″ to 5’9″ in height, about 130 pounds, wearing dark clothing and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information on the incident in Stillwater is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service or Stillwater PD.