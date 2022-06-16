TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a letter carrier in Tulsa.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the armed robbery of a US letter carrier.

The robbery took place around 10:30 a.m. on June 6 in the 300 block of E. Virgin St. in Tulsa.

The suspect is described as a young Black man, standing approximately 5’7″ tall, with a slender build. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatsuit with white stripes on the side of the jacket and pants.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the crime, call the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say ‘Law Enforcement.’ You can reference case number 3745758.