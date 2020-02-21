$50,000 reward offered for info that leads to arrest, conviction of suspect who robbed mailman in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the individual who pistol-whipped and robbed a letter carrier in Oklahoma City.

The robbery occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. at the Springdale Village Apartment complex, 4330 S. Barnes, on Jan. 29.

The mailman told Oklahoma City police that a man came up behind him and struck him with a gun, knocking him to the ground. He said the suspect then went through his pockets and stole his mailbag.

The postman told police that the suspect was wearing a hoodie and a red bandanna.

Police searched the area, but could not locate the suspect.

Authorities have released surveillance photos of a mid-2000s Chevy Suburban that is believed to be the suspect's vehicle.

Photo of vehicle believed to be connected to the suspect who robbed a U.S. Post Office mail carrier in OKC on Jan. 29. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Another angle of the vehicle believed to be connected to the suspect who robbed a U.S. Post Office mail carrier in OKC on Jan. 29.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.