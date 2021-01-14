$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – While millions of people across the United States have been trying to strike it rich, Oklahoma Lottery officials say an Oklahoman just earned a big payout.

Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery say that one lucky winner in Edmond purchased a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket at a 7-Eleven for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot was worth at least $550 million and grew to an estimated $640 million without a winner heading into the next drawing on Saturday.

The Powerball drawing was a day after no one won a $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, causing that prize to grow to $750 million ahead of the next drawing on Friday night.

The Mega Millions prize is now the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

It’s only the second time both of the national lottery games have topped $500 million.

The jackpots listed by the lotteries are for winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which is less.