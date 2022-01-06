518 Oklahomans saved through organ donation in 2021

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A hospital bed (Nexstar, file)

A hospital bed (Nexstar, file)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization says hundreds of lives were saved through organ donation.

LifeShare of Oklahoma says 2021 was the eighth consecutive record-breaking year for organ donation.

In 2021, LifeShare recovered 584 organs from 233 organ donors.

As a result, 518 people’s lives were saved.

“We are proud that despite the continued challenges of the pandemic, LifeShare had another record-breaking year thanks to our hospital partners, volunteers, and our passionate staff who diligently work to save lives,” Jeffrey Orlowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeShare said. “However, none of this would have been possible without the generosity of our donor families who look beyond their own grief to save the lives of others.”

Still, officials say there are 600 Oklahomans who are still waiting for an organ donation.

LifeShare encourages all Oklahomans to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor and to share your decision with your family.

You can give the gift of life by registering to be a donor at www.LifeShareRegistry.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

