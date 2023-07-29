OKLAHOMA CITY — A smile can go a long way. It gives a good first impression, it makes others happy and much more. However, not everyone has that perfect smile they may want.

That is why Oral Surgery Specialists of Oklahoma offer a Second Chance Program to change someone’s life and give them the smile they always wanted.

Leon Neely works for Oklahoma City. He says he deals with countless people everyday, but he was always missing something in life. He realized it was that glowing smile that can change a persons day, and now he has it.

“It’s a long process, but to get this, it don’t matter how we get there as long we got there,” Neely said.

Leon Neely feels like a new man following his surgery to get a fresh set of teeth.

“It adds a little more confidence,” Neely said. “I can be that guy again.”

Leon was chosen as the recipient for the Second Chance Program in November of last year. Since then the oral surgeons have been working hard to give him the perfect set of teeth.

“It has a really negative impact and just a lot of limitations come along with not having a smile,” Dr. Robert Bryan, Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon said. “So to give that back to somebody, it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Dr. Bryan says they receive thousands of applicants every year for this program, but Leon checked all the boxes. They even developed a friendship over the last few months.

“He’s one of those people that has that, you’ve heard this term, infectious personality,” Dr. Bryan said. “You know, when he walks in the room, you just feel better. You want to smile.”

Leon has faced many challenges over the course of his life, but for right now, he just can’t stop smiling.

“You guys made my day, my week, my year and everything,” Neely said. “I love you guys and all the people, love you guys too.”

You could be the next one to show off a brand new smile. Oral Surgery Specialists of Oklahoma does this every year. Just keep an eye out on their Facebook page for the next application announcement which will be sometime this fall.